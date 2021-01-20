Hostage situation in Norway ends in arrest

NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested after taking a woman hostage in Norway Tuesday night.

Norway City Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday night, where they were informed a 33-year-old man was held up in a residence armed with 2 knifes and threatening to harm a woman who called police.

The 33-year-old man had reportedly taken the woman caller as a hostage and would not let her leave.

Officers were able to gain entry into the home and attempted to negotiate with the suspect. The suspect refused to negotiate or comply with officer commands.

The Critical incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated and attempted to negotiate with the suspect again, but the 33-year-old man refused.

The suspect was taken into custody after police used a non-lethal shotgun rounds and taken into custody.

The suspect has been lodged in the Dickinson County Jail. The female victim was not injured in the incident.