Iron County Road Commission employee struck, killed Wednesday

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — An Iron County Road Commission employee has died after being struck by a Wisconsin man, who failed to stop in a marked work zone.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain post responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash on Wednesday in Bates Township.

The incident occurred on Bates-Amasa Road near Shady Lane in Bates Township.

The investigation determined that a 57-year-old from Newald, Wisconsin operating a 2005 Ford Ranger pickup, failed to stop in a marked work zone striking an Iron County Road Commission employee.

The employee was pinned between the driver’s vehicle and the road commission vehicle. The road commission employee suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

The driver was transported to Aspirius Hospital in Iron River and later air lifted to Wausau, Wisconsin for further treatment of his injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The names of the victim and driver has not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing and Local 3 will update this story once more information becomes available.