Iron County Tornado video shows path of destruction

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette office of the U.S. National Weather Service has released new details from the August 9th Tornado in Iron County.

According to the NWS, “The Peavy Pond Tornado path has been updated based on an aerial flyover by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, pilot Caleb Funk. The video captured by Caleb Funk shows the tornado moved along the north end of Peavy Pond for approximately 3.82 miles. No structures were damaged but many trees were damaged, snapped or uprooted. The original estimated path was 0.26 miles with limited access to the area.”

The NWS also reports estimated peak winds hit 105 miles per hour. The tornado has been categorized as an EF1. The recorded time of touch down for the tornado is 9:56 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, August 9th.

The newly released video shows a line of trees knocked down. Some appear to have fallen in a swirled or circular pattern.