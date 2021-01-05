Jewelry store break in under investigation in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Gladstone Public Safety Officers are investigating a reported break in at a jewelry store over the weekend.

According toe GPSO, officers responded to Darmogray Custom Jewelers on Monday after receiving reports of the break in.

It is unclear at this time if there was a lone actor or multiple people involved. Those involved were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSO Mike Willemsen or Detective/Sergeant Aaron Quinlan at 906-428-3131.