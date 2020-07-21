Kayaker rescued in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Wisconsin man was rescued by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol this past weekend after falling out of his kayak.

On July 18, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a capsized kayaker on the Menominee River below the Norway Power Dam. The caller reported that the man was swept downriver after falling out of his kayak.

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol deputies made a quick search of the river and located the kayaker approximately a quarter mile down river clinging to the riverbank foliage on the Wisconsin side. Deputies had to maneuver the marine boat downriver and power up current due to the fast-moving water in the area. Deputies were able to pull the kayaker safely into the boat.

The kayaker was identified as a 31-year-old male from Malone, WI that was vacationing in the area. He was not wearing a life jacket. He advised that the river current was so strong it took him out of his kayak. He stated he did his best to tread water, in the fast currents but was swept to the Wisconsin side where he was able to cling to the riverbank. He advised deputies that he had grown fatigued and wasn’t sure he was capable of holding on much longer.

The kayaker advised he was uninjured and refused medical treatment. No citations were issued. The kayak was recovered down river partially submerged and entangled in brush.

The Menominee River levels are currently high and fast due to recent rainfalls.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Norway Fire and North Alert Ambulance.

