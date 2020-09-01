Lakeview Assisted Living & Memory Care welcomes people to join their Walk to End Alzheimer’s team

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s went virtual this year, so Lakeview Assisted Living & Memory Care is holding their own walk.

The walk will be around Lakeview’s sidewalk, which follows the exterior of the entire building on Friday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m. There will be also be food, music and a donation table to donate to the cause.

Courtney Wiltzius, Lakeview’s Office Administrator spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers ask everyone that can medically do so to wear a mask. Social distancing practices will be in place. If you are experiencing any COVID symptoms at all, they ask that you stay at home.

For more information about the walk in Gladstone, click here.

To donate or join the Lakeview team, click here.

Latest stories