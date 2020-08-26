Lightning sparks barn fire in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Escanaba Public Safety Officers were dispatched for a report of a lightning strike hitting a barn on the corner of 18th Road and I Road.

Officers were advised visible flames were coming from the second story of the barn.

When officers arrived there were visible flames and smoke coming from the roof of the barn.

Officers were able to control the fire and contain it to the second story of the barn. Officers were on scene for 2 hours.

