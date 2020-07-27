UPDATE: Logging truck accident in Iron Mountain

UPDATE

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — The Iron Mountain Fire Department and the Iron Mountain Police Department were dispatched to US-2 at Hamiliton early Monday morning in regards to a traffic crash involving a logging truck.

The fully loaded truck was southbound on US-2 failed to negotiate the curve on US-2 near Hamiliton.

The logging truck left the roadway, came back onto the road, and then exited the roadway a second time coming to a stop.

Two power poles, one stop sign, a manhole as well as a telephone pedestal were all destroyed as a result of the accident.

The logging truck sustained heavy damage and was leaking diesel fuel as a result of the crash.

The spilled diesel fuel was contained by the Iron Mountain Fire Department and the remainder of the fuel in the tank was offloaded into a 55-gallon drum.

The 41-year-old man from Rhinelander, Wisconsin was not injured in the traffic crash.

As a result of the crash, US-2 will be down to just two lanes of travel for the time being while the investigation and clean-up is completed.

This crash remains under investigation and Local 3 will update this story once more information becomes available.

Original Story

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department Facebook page, US-141 near Fourth Street is currently closed due to a logging truck accident.

The accident has taken over the highway, but officers have two lanes open for traveling vehicles.

Photo Courtesy Iron Mountain Police Department Facebook Page

This story will be updated once more information becomes available for the Local 3 Team.

