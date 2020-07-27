UPDATE: Logging truck accident in Iron Mountain

UPDATE

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — The Iron Mountain Fire Department and the Iron Mountain Police Department were dispatched to US-2 at Hamiliton early Monday morning in regards to a traffic crash involving a logging truck.

The fully loaded truck was southbound on US-2 failed to negotiate the curve on US-2 near Hamiliton.

The logging truck left the roadway, came back onto the road, and then exited the roadway a second time coming to a stop.

Two power poles, one stop sign, a manhole as well as a telephone pedestal were all destroyed as a result of the accident.

The logging truck sustained heavy damage and was leaking diesel fuel as a result of the crash.

The spilled diesel fuel was contained by the Iron Mountain Fire Department and the remainder of the fuel in the tank was offloaded into a 55-gallon drum.

The 41-year-old man from Rhinelander, Wisconsin was not injured in the traffic crash.

As a result of the crash, US-2 will be down to just two lanes of travel for the time being while the investigation and clean-up is completed.

This crash remains under investigation and Local 3 will update this story once more information becomes available.

Original Story

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department Facebook page, US-141 near Fourth Street is currently closed due to a logging truck accident.

The accident has taken over the highway, but officers have two lanes open for traveling vehicles.

