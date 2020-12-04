Love Lights Tree Lighting ceremony postponed until 2021

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Due to the high percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in the Midwest region and the accompanying Governor Executive Orders, the Love Lights Tree Lighting ceremony is being postponed until 2021.

The decision was made to light the tree in honor and memory of all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is unfortunate that the circumstances have forced us to postpone this longtime event, but we have to do what is safest for and in the best interest of our community,” said Dickinson County Hospital Foundation Director, Tamara Juul.

“My team and I look forward to making next year’s event twice as wonderful and of course we wish you all a happy and safe holiday season!”

Although the formal gathering and commemorative dedication has been postponed, the tree lighting will still occur.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Hospital Foundation can do so by sending an e-mail to Tamara at tjuul@dickinsonareacf.org.

Latest Stories