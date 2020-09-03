Man badly injured in motorcycle crash

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A man was severely injured after he crashed his motorcycle.

It happened on US-41 near Oakwood Road in Nadeau Township. According to the Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post, the driver of the motorcycle was heading south.

He lost control and left the roadway crashing into several trees.

Police say he suffered severe injuries to his legs and also had a head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.

Latest Stories