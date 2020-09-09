Dickinson County man dead after motorcycle crash

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) - The Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba may not be able to have the 143 dogs part of a puppy mill investigation up for adoption yet, but there are many other animals there waiting for their forever home.

The September Dog of the Month is Nala. She is a three-year-old Boxer/Pit mix. She is looking for a home with no small kiddos as her strength would be too much for them. The shelter says she would benefit from some obedience classes but she is a very fast learner. She is looking for a home with no cats and will have a meet and greet with potential dog housemates.