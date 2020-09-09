Dickinson County man dead after motorcycle crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WJMN) — A 39-year-old man from Dickinson County is dead after a motorcycle crash in Florence County, Wisconsin.
According to a press release posted on the Facebook page of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. on US-2 near County Road NN in the Town of Florence.
The man was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
