Man wanted for questioning after human remains found in burned, abandoned car arrested in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday who is wanted for questioning in an incident that happened on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin.

A search warrant issued by Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards, allowed the Critical Incident Response Team (C.I.R.T.) to act on information that a person wanted by the Wisconsin Department of corrections may be in the Iron Mountain Area. They received information that the person as well as a stolen car were at the Park Ridge Trailer Park.

Emerson Reed was taken into custody by C.I.R.T. at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. He is being held in the Dickinson County Correctional Center without bond until he is taken back to Wisconsin.

Reed is wanted for questioning after Menominee Tribal Police found an abandoned, burned out vehicle with human remains inside. The vehicle was found on August 19, 2020. Two months later, on October 21, 2020, investigators confirmed through the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory that the remains were those of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Reed had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was considered dangerous, which is why C.I.R.T. was activated. the team is comprised of the Iron Mountain Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Kingsford Department of Public Safety, and the Norway Police Department.