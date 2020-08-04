Meet the Delta Animal Shelter cats and and dogs of the month, Birdie, Julep, Lola and Sasha

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s time to introduce the cats and dogs of the month at the Delta Animal Shelter and for August, it’s all about sisters.

For the cats, Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce tells Local 3 News about sisters Birdie and Julep available for adoption. They are both 1-year-old spayed females. The two do not have to be adopted together. They love attention and pets.

Sisters, Lola and Sasha, auntie and mom to 4 puppies, are looking for their furever home together. At 1.5-years-old these spayed females are super smart and looking for a home with older children and adults.

People interested in adopting can these pets or others at the shelter can email deltaanimals@yahoo.com to schedule an appointment.

Latest stories