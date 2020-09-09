Meet the Delta Animal Shelter dog and cats of the month for September; Nala, Boots and Sister

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba may not be able to have the 143 dogs part of a puppy mill investigation up for adoption yet, but there are many other animals there waiting for their forever home.

The September Dog of the Month is Nala. She is a three-year-old Boxer/Pit mix. She is looking for a home with no small kiddos as her strength would be too much for them. The shelter says she would benefit from some obedience classes but she is a very fast learner. She is looking for a home with no cats and will have a meet and greet with potential dog housemates.

The Cat(s) of the Month is a sister duo. Boots and Sister are 13-year-old spayed females. The two must be adopted together. Their adoption fee is $25 for the both of them.

People interested in adopting these animals or others that are available for adoption can email the shelter at deltaanimals@yahoo.com. To learn more about the shelter and see all of the animals for adoption, click here.

