Meet the Delta Animal Shelter Pets of the Month, John and Pumpkin

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter Pets of the Month are John, a cat and Pumpkin, a bunny. Vonnie Bruce, an adoption specialist spoke about the two who are available for adoption.
Pumpkin is a female black lionhead bunny. Her adoption fee is $25.
John is a 6-year-old neutered male. The shelter says he’s a very sweet and loving big guy. He is front declawed. John came in as a stray.
Anyone interested in John or Pumpkin or other animals at the shelter can email them at deltaanimals@yahoo.com.
Latest stories
- Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate preparations; Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico
- Oklahoma County jailers allegedly torture inmates with “Baby Shark” song
- Johnny Nash, singer-songwriter known for ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80
- Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees
- Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus