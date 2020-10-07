Meet the Delta Animal Shelter Pets of the Month, John and Pumpkin

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter Pets of the Month are John, a cat and Pumpkin, a bunny. Vonnie Bruce, an adoption specialist spoke about the two who are available for adoption.

Pumpkin is a female black lionhead bunny. Her adoption fee is $25.

John is a 6-year-old neutered male. The shelter says he’s a very sweet and loving big guy. He is front declawed. John came in as a stray.

Anyone interested in John or Pumpkin or other animals at the shelter can email them at deltaanimals@yahoo.com.

