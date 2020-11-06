Meet the Delta Animal Shelter Pets of the Month: Kallie, Gummy, and Acorn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A new month means another installment of Pets of the Month with the Delta Animal Shelter!

For the month of November, two cats and a bunny are highlighted.

First up, we have Kallie, a six-year-old female domestic shorthair cat. Kallie is a bit shy and should be adopted into a home with no kids or dogs.

Next is Gummy, a five-year-old male domestic shorthair cat. He also should be adopted into a home with no kids or dogs.

Kallie and Gummy are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Their combined adoption fee would be $50.

Finally, we have Acorn. Acorn is a male black lionhead rabbit. His age is unknown, as he was surrendered to the shelter. He doesn’t come with a cage. His adoption fee is $25.

If you’re interested in adopting Kallie, Gummy, or Acorn you can email deltaanimals@yahoo.com.

Bruce also gave an update on the puppy mill investigation that occurred back in August. All the female dogs that were rescued have given birth. 100 total puppies have now been birthed at the shelter. This totals up to 234 dogs, with 134 originally rescued from the puppy mill in Rock, Mich. The investigation continues to be ongoing, therefore none of the animals can be adopted just yet.

Delta Animal Shelter is always in need of supplies to help care for these animals while they await to adopt them out.

For more information, you can visit the Delta Animal Shelter Facebook page and website.