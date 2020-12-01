Meet the Delta Animal Shelter Pets of the Month: Mercedes & Tiggie

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter is highlighting two special animals this month in the hopes of finding them their “furever” homes.

For December’s Pets of the Month, we have Tiggie and Mercedes.

Mercedes is a two-year-old spayed female Terrier/Pitbull mix. Mercedes is completely deaf but has been trained at Alger Prison-Dawgz Adapt Program via hand signals. She’s extremely smart and has high energy. Mercedes would do best in a home with no other animals. She also has a tendency to run and she can’t hear a recall command so a fence, invisible fence or recall collar is probably going to have to be part of her home.

Mercedes

Tiggie is a 10-year-old spayed female Domestic Shorthair cat. This senior kitty has been in the shelter for about a year. Tiggie may be shy at first but sure is a lover once you get to know her. She will do best with no dogs or kids.

If you’re interested in adopting Mercedes or Tiggie, you can send an email to deltaanimals@yahoo.com.