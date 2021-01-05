Menominee County Sheriff’s Office retires three K9 dogs

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office has announced the retirement of three K9 dogs who served and protected the public over many years.
K9 Brix, handled by Sgt. Tom Draze retired on October 8, 2020; K9 Vesta, handled by Deputy Dave Ashby retired on December 27, 2020; and K9 Avery, handled by Sgt. Tina Nast was retired on January 5, 2021.
K9 Dina, handled by Deputy Vincent Studer, is still in service and “eager to fill some big paw prints.”
The K9 deputies and their skilled handlers were county donation funded.
Local 3 sends the three brave dogs a big congratulations on their retirement and that they enjoy their golden years.
