Merriman Christmas Trail spreads holiday cheer

MERRIMAN, Mich. (WJMN) – This holiday season, one trail was transformed into a winter wonderland called the Merriman Christmas Trail.
“We created a trail for our community to help with social distancing during the holidays,” said Justine Metras. “It was such a success at Halloween that we decided to offer Christmas thru the New Year.”
At night, the half mile trail in Dickinson County is lit with candles while music is played and the trees are lit.
