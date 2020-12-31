Merriman Christmas Trail spreads holiday cheer

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) - Many New Year's Eve plans have been canceled but the City of Escanaba Recreation Department is ready to help people ring in the new year. On New Year's Eve which is Thursday, December 31 will be Fireworks in Ludington Park at 9:00 p.m.

"We like to do the fireworks a little bit early so people can bring their kids down there and it's a family event," said Kim Peterson, Recreation Director. "However, this year will be a little bit different. Last year we had it at Ludington Park and a lot of people did stay in their vehicles. So with COVID, social distancing we are once again urging people to come to Ludington Park, stay in their vehicles. Ludington Park is 120 acres. There is plenty of room. People can just park their cars, sit in their cars and watch the fireworks display."