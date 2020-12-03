Meth and cash seized in Delta County drug bust

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police continue its efforts to keep drugs out of the Upper Peninsula. On Thursday, they provided us with the following details from a drug bust in Delta County.

On December 2, 2020, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) conducted an investigation into the distribution of meth in Escanaba. During the course of the investigation detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence located in Escanaba. Detectives arrested two male suspects for charges related to distribution of meth. Detectives seized approximately 30 grams of meth and over $3,500 in cash along with evidence of drug distribution.

Both suspects were lodged at the Delta County Jail. The names of both suspects are being withheld at this time. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected.

UPSET was assisted by Escanaba Public Safety and Delta County Sheriff’s Department.