Minor injuries in Escanaba house fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Escanaba Public Safety were dispatched to a house fire on the 300 block of South 19th street.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was coming from the basement at the rear of the house.

Flames were also visible on the main level along the north side of the house. Officer’s entered the home and contained the fire.

All residents of the home were able to get out, with one receiving minor injuries.

No fire personnel were injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

