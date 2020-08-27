Mobile Mammography coming to the Hannahville Indian Community

HANNAHVILLE INDIAN COMMUNITY – In partnership with Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services the Hannahville Indian Community Health Center will be hosting a Mobile Mammography event on Monday September 21 and Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

On Monday, September 21, the mobile unit will be at the Hannahville Health Center, N15019 Hannahville B-1 Road., Wilson, Mich. 49896.

On Tuesday, September 22, the mobile unit will be at the Island Resort and Casino, W399 US 2 & 41, Harris, Mich. 49845.

If you are a woman age 40 or older, and due or overdue for your annual mammogram, please contact the Hannahville Indian Community Health Center by calling Kelly Hansen at 906-723-2570 to make your appointment for September 21st or call Chris Sams 906-632-6896 x. 105 if you want an appointment on Tuesday, September 22nd. Please be sure to leave your name and a phone number if you are asked to leave a voice message.

COVID-19 Considerations – Extra care is being taken to protect the health of all women who participate in this event to ensure all women are up to date on their breast cancer screening. Temperature checks will be done prior to screening appointments, masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for all women who are screened, and all equipment will be sanitized after each appointment.

This opportunity is available to all tribal and community members, tribal employees, casino employees, and all other women who are residents of Delta Menominee Counties, and the Central Upper Peninsula. Mammogram appointments only take only 20 minutes. By making an appointment it will ensure that this screening is done at no cost and a time convenient for you.

Mammograms are available for uninsured and under-insured women. Call Chris Sams at 906-632-6896 x. 105 to see if you qualify for free screening paid for by the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program (BCCCNP).

This women’s health event is a collaborative effort of the Hannahville Indian Community, the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan, and Spectrum Health Services.

After departing Hannahville the mobile mammography unit provided by Spectrum Health Betty Ford Care Services will be providing mammograms to women in the Bay Mills Indian Community, Wednesday, September 23rd – Friday, September 25th, 2020.

Those looking for more information on the opportunity to get their mammogram with the mobile unit in Hannahville on September 21 – 22, 2020 should reach out to Kelly Hansen at 906-723-2570 or email kelly.hansen@hichealth.org.

