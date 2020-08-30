Motorcyclist dead after multi-vehicle crash in Marinette County

South Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Motorcycle accident_-3017211072283195976

MARIENTTE COUNTY, Wis. (WJMN) — Marinette County Sheriff reported that on Saturday afternoon, dispatch received a call of a three vehicle crash at County B and Hartwig Road in Grover, Wisconsin involving a motor cycle and two pickup trucks.

The investigation revealed the operator of the motorcycle was westbound on County B and was slowing to turn onto Hartwig Road when it was struck from behind by a pick-up truck driven by a 20-year-old Peshtigo man.

This impact sent the cycle and operator skidding into the path of an eastbound pick-up truck driven by an 84-year-old Marinette man.

The eastbound truck ran over the cycle operator.

The motorcyclist, 73-year-old Verlon Voelker on Grover, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story