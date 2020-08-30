Motorcyclist dead after multi-vehicle crash in Marinette County

MARIENTTE COUNTY, Wis. (WJMN) — Marinette County Sheriff reported that on Saturday afternoon, dispatch received a call of a three vehicle crash at County B and Hartwig Road in Grover, Wisconsin involving a motor cycle and two pickup trucks.
The investigation revealed the operator of the motorcycle was westbound on County B and was slowing to turn onto Hartwig Road when it was struck from behind by a pick-up truck driven by a 20-year-old Peshtigo man.
This impact sent the cycle and operator skidding into the path of an eastbound pick-up truck driven by an 84-year-old Marinette man.
The eastbound truck ran over the cycle operator.
The motorcyclist, 73-year-old Verlon Voelker on Grover, was pronounced dead at the scene.
