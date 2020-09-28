New U.P. Military Museum to recognize all Upper Peninsula contributions to war efforts

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Muti-Use Complex building on the U.P. State Fairgrounds is now home to the U.P. Military Museum.

“Several years ago there was a dream by several of the guys at the U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association and they wanted to do a military museum,” said Ann Jousma Miller, Curator, U.P. Military Museum. “I came on board and visited about their dream.”

The purpose is to recognize all of the contributions that the Upper Peninsula has made to war efforts.

“So the men and women that have served and sacrificed,” said Ann. “But also, the U.P. has contributed in so much more and that is our raw materials, iron ore, copper, our wood products and some of the things that happened during the war effort like a new Soo Lock for example and roads that were built to protect the mines. Those types of things and we’re very proud to present that.”

Ann has wealth of knowledge and passion on the subject. She’s explored and used resources from across the entire U.P. to make this museum possible.

“Anyone who has an interest in military and military efforts develop a passion for the history behind it and I guess that’s where I’m coming from,” said Ann. “I have a great deal of passion, I’ve met with some people that are absolutely phenomenal.”

A soft grand opening for the museum is set for October 8th.

“We will bring recognition to all of those who have contributed towards this effort and a reception for them and open then to the public,” said Ann. “We really want people to come and see what the Upper Peninsula has had to offer.”

This is a permanent museum and people can see it while the complex is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. It’s located at 1001 N. Lincoln Rd in Escanaba.

