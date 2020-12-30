No injuries from house fire in Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:48 p.m., Kingsford Public Safety Department (KPSD) officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Bluff Avenue for a report of a house filling with smoke.
Officers arrived on scene at 11:52 p.m. and located the heavy smoke coming from the attached garage.
All occupants and animals were able to escape the home. Officers were able to extinguish the fire and limit the damage to the garage.
Officers cleared the scene at 1:17 a.m.
KPSD was assisted by Integrity Care, DTE, and WE Energies.
- Missouri senator plans to force congressional vote over Biden victory
- Senate nears decision over whether to override Pres. Trump’s defense bill veto
- Wisconsin DNR issues wastewater discharge permit to JCI/Tyco Facility
- The Salvation Army Marquette County exceeds fundraising goal for 2020 Red Kettle campaign
- Police lose drunken driving case at Michigan’s top court