No injuries from house fire in Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:48 p.m., Kingsford Public Safety Department (KPSD) officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Bluff Avenue for a report of a house filling with smoke.

Officers arrived on scene at 11:52 p.m. and located the heavy smoke coming from the attached garage.

All occupants and animals were able to escape the home. Officers were able to extinguish the fire and limit the damage to the garage.

Officers cleared the scene at 1:17 a.m.

KPSD was assisted by Integrity Care, DTE, and WE Energies.