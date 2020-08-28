Northern Lights YMCA offers before and after school programs

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Students in Escanaba start school on Monday, and for some families, it means finding a safe space after class.
The Wells Center of the YMCA has different locations in Delta County for before and after school care.
WELLS CHILD CARE & YOUTH CENTER
5775 Main Street, Wells
Phone: 906-789-0202
CAMERON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
803 29th Street, Gladstone
Phone: 906-789-8530
LEMMER ELEMENTARY
700 S 20th Street, Escanaba
Phone: 906-786-6521 x3105
WEBSTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
1213 N 19th Street, Escanaba
Phone: 906-786-6521 x4131
Since students are coming from different classrooms, masks are required. The rooms will also be sanitized at the end of everyday.
“So we want to keep life as normal as we can for the kids,” said Katey Huber, School Are Programs Coordinator. “We don’t want them to come into a situation and be nervous. We want them to feel safe and have fun. So we’re doing the best we can to follow some of those procedures and make sure this is a fun and safe place at the end of the day.”
There are still spots available at all locations. For more information call (906) 789-0202 or click here.
