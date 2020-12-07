Officers respond to garage fire in Wells Township

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a garage on fire Saturday night.

The fire was located at 6428 North 2nd Street in Wells Township.

When officers arrived on scene, the detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. The garage and contents were completely damaged and considered a “total loss”.

The adjacent house sustained minor damage to the exterior of the resident along with two vehicles that were parked close to the garage.

No injuries were reported. Officers were on scene for over two hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Local 3 will provide an update when more information becomes available.

