One injured in West Branch Township car crash

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain post responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 581 near Cady Creek Road in West Branch Township in Dickinson County.

The investigation determined that the vehicle was occupied by a male driver and female passenger, and the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was transported to U.P. Health Systems – Marquette to be treated for his injuries. The passenger was evaluated at the scene and was not injured.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is on going and Local 3 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

