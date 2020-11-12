Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center increases hiring to care for Veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced Thursday it has hired over 150 employees to care for Veterans and non-Veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 29.

Oscar G. Johnson VAMC has hired a number of positions during the pandemic, including Registered Nurses, Nursing Assistants, and Pharmacist.

“As we recognize Veterans Day during these unprecedented times, Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is proud to hire qualified personnel to care for our Nation’s Veterans and support our community in response to COVID-19,” said Oscar G. Johnson Medical Center Director Jim Rice. “VA has the most noble of missions to provide high-quality health care to America’s Veterans.”

To streamline the hiring process, VA significantly reduced the amount of time it typically takes to hire and onboard new employees by implementing expedited credentialing practices to onboard highly qualified, licensed medical staff in a timely manner, lifting the bi-weekly pay cap for General Schedule (GS) employees and broadening authority for awards and incentive approvals.

VA employees are actively involved in strategic efforts and hands-on assignments to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is one of 1,200 VA healthcare locations across the country with more than 350,000 employees who hold more than 300 clinical and non-clinical occupations, roughly one-third of whom are Veterans.

VA has ranked among the top employers on Forbes 2020 Best Places to Work Survey in 17 states, and is featured on the Forbes 2020 Best Employer for New Graduates list.

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center currently has opportunities in a variety of areas to include Police Officers, LPNs, and Providers.

