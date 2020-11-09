Pick-up truck fire in Kingsford, minor injuries reported

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) — On Saturday, Kingsford Public Safety were dispatched after a report of a truck on fire at Great American Environmental Services in Kingsford.

Upon arrival, public safety extinguished a Ford Super Duty Utility truck that was fully ingulfed in flames.

The fire was contained to the truck and did damage any other part of the property.

An employee at Great American Disposal sustained minor burns and sought their own medical treatment.

Officers cleared the scene an hour after being dispatched.

