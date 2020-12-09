F-16 Fighting Falcon crashes in Delta County

DELTA CO., Mich. (WJMN) – An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed near the county lines of Delta and Schoolcraft Counties around 9:00 P.M. on December 8.

The Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s office was able to confirm there was a crash, but unable to give any additional information at this time.

The 115th Fighter Wing posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula at approximately 8 p.m. (central) Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

Emergency responders are on scene. The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation.

The 115th Fighter Wing will provide an update via the 115th Fighter Wing website and social media pages as soon as additional details are available.