Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties prioritize COVID-19 case investigations due to strain on resources

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is notifying residents in Delta and Menominee counties that 1113 cases were added within the two-county jurisdiction in the last three weeks, placing a significant strain on available resources. Even with assistance from partner organizations, capacity has been reached. Individuals testing positive and their close contacts may not receive a call from PHDM.

Effective immediately, in order to maximize staffing resources and prevent outbreaks amongst vulnerable individuals, PHDM will begin prioritizing case investigation to notify those who are:

Children who are 18 years old and younger, especially those attending school in-person

Individuals residing in congregate living environments, such as long-term care facilities

All other individuals as capacity allow.

Residents are urged not to wait for the health department to call, but to take personal responsibility and action if someone becomes aware of a positive test result or potential exposure to COVID-19.

PHDM will continue to conduct case investigation and contact tracing in nursing homes, schools, high-risk congregate settings and assist businesses with COVID-19 related issues.

For COVID-19 testing or medical concerns please reach out to your healthcare provider or a local healthcare facility for further guidance. In case of a medical emergency call 911.

For resources on how to stay safe during the pandemic, visit https://www.phdm.org/, https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.