Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties prioritize COVID-19 case investigations due to strain on resources

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is notifying residents in Delta and Menominee counties that 1113 cases were added within the two-county jurisdiction in the last three weeks, placing a significant strain on available resources. Even with assistance from partner organizations, capacity has been reached. Individuals testing positive and their close contacts may not receive a call from PHDM.

Effective immediately, in order to maximize staffing resources and prevent outbreaks amongst vulnerable individuals, PHDM will begin prioritizing case investigation to notify those who are:

  • Children who are 18 years old and younger, especially those attending school in-person
  • Individuals residing in congregate living environments, such as long-term care facilities
  • All other individuals as capacity allow.

Residents are urged not to wait for the health department to call, but to take personal responsibility and action if someone becomes aware of a positive test result or potential exposure to COVID-19.

PHDM will continue to conduct case investigation and contact tracing in nursing homes, schools, high-risk congregate settings and assist businesses with COVID-19 related issues.

For COVID-19 testing or medical concerns please reach out to your healthcare provider or a local healthcare facility for further guidance. In case of a medical emergency call 911.

For resources on how to stay safe during the pandemic, visit https://www.phdm.org/, https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

