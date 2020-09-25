Pumphouse mural shows 4-seasons of fun in the park

ESCANABA, Mich., (WJMN) – A new mural funded by a grant received by the Bonifas Art Center was recently completed by Jim Finlan at Stephensen Park.

Finlan says he worked with people at Bonifas to do the project. The mural took some time to complete due to weather.

“It was a challenge, it took me two seasons really, you know we had a lot of rain and then there were other big events happening in my life and stuff like that you know,” said Finlan. “But I just kept plugging along and you know we finally got it done and like I say, I’m really really pleased with the end result.”

The mural depicts four seasons of fun in the park. There are children playing sports, making snow angles and sledding. Finlan says they also had children from the community come and add their handprints to the bottom of the mural.

“We worked through the Bonifas Art Center and we did do COVID safe distancing, and all that kind of stuff,” said Finlan. “We still had fun and the kids got to get a little messy and put their handprints on there.”

Finlan says the colors in the mural are representative of a few things. The colors of the ribbons in the Fall mural represent Gladstone, Escanaba and Rapid River High Schools. In the summer mural there is a red white and blue ribbon.

“The red white and blue represents the pride we have in our community,” said Finlan.

The mural captures the activities children would do in the park. The winter side shows snowball making, snow angels and snowflakes. On the summer side, a frisbee flies through the air. Fall shows sports like baseball and basketball. Spring shows a boy with a kite and a girl doing a handstand.

“This is the exhilaration that you get when winter is finally done,” said Finlan.

The mural was completed in August. Finlan is a freelance artist in Escanaba and also worked on the mural that is on the side of the DNR building in Gladstone on US-2.

