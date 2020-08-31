Reports of tornado in Delta County

UPDATE 8/31/20, 6:24 p.m. : The Delta County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on its Facebook “A tornado touched down on US-2 near K Ln taking down some power lines and damaging property in that area. Some storage units at the Pine Ridge Storage were damaged. A detour has been set up on J.5 Rd to Old State Rd to K.5 Rd. If traveling through that area, please use a different route if possible.”

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, there have been reports of a tornado in the Escanaba area.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., reports say a tornado touched down about three miles west of Escanaba.

There is a report of debris in the roadway on US – 2 west of Escanaba between J.5 Road and K.5 Road in Wells Township.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area and use alternate routes of travel if possible.

Further information will be released when possible. The tornado could still be in the area. Take shelter if possible. No injuries are reported.