Several Boss snowplows stolen in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department was dispatched to a larceny of several Boss snowplows from multiple businesses on Circle Dr. in the Industrial Park on January 4 at 5:50 A.M.
Officers responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. An Evidence Technician from the Michigan State Police assisted with the collection and processing of evidence. The larcenies were determined to have occurred between 6:00 P.M. on January 3 to 5:50 A.M. on January 4.
Officers believe a pickup truck and trailer were used in the theft. The Iron Mountain Police Department is continuing to investigate the incidents.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is encouraged to contact the Iron Mountain Police Department at (906)774-1234.
