Small fire reported at Hereford & Hops in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Thursday night, the Escanaba Public Safety were dispatched to Hereford & Hops Steak House and Brewpub for a fire alarm and reports of smoke.

Upon arrival, officers found employees removing a laundry basket of towels that had caught fire in the kitchen.

The basket was burning and had to be extinguished by officers.

There was heavy smoke inside the restaurant and ventilation was required. Some upstairs apartment tenants were evacuated for a short period of time.

No injuries were reported.

