State Police in Gladstone say scammer is pretending to be one of them

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police at the post in Gladstone believe someone is pretending to be one of them and trying to scam people of out Monday.

MSP has received numerous calls about a recent phone scam requesting money for the Michigan State Police. The caller identified himself as Mike Grassia, and claimed to be from the Michigan State Police and the FOP. He asked the people for monetary donations for their fundraiser. The phone number identified is 800-776-4606 and is a “spoofed” number.

The Michigan State Police does not solicit for monetary donations and will not have anyone call on our behalf. Please hang up on these individuals and do not give them any information or money.