HARDWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – At 9:05 A.M. on December 10 MSP Troopers responded to Fordville Rd. for a report of a large explosion.

The explosion occurred at a residency and caused the death of two individuals. The victim’s names are not being released at this time. An investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire is ongoing.

Troopers at the scene were assisted by STAR Ambulance, Breen Township Fire Department and Felch Township Fire Department.