Students, parents prepare for first day back to school at Woodland Elementary

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – It is “back-to-school” season, but it looks a little different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic requires safety protocols to be put into place throughout schools in Michigan.

Woodland Elementary School, in the Breitung Township School District, held an open-house orientation for its students and their parents as the upcoming school year begins officially on August 26.

The school has over 700 students, so orientation was held by appointment and only three families were allowed at a time to visit their teacher. Parents will not be able to visit the classroom with their children on the first day of school for safety purposes.

Principal Darren Petschar said him and his staff have created a plan to make sure the students remain safe and healthy this year.

“Each classroom is a family. They’re going to eat together, play together, be together. So they’re really going to be socially distant […] We’ve worked on a lot of things, like one-way hallways, working on our lunchtimes, our early kindergarten students will have lunch in the classrooms. A lot of different systems that our Woodland team has created to see and make sure the students are safe,” said Petschar.

Petschar said it almost feels like a brand new school by the amount of changes they have made.

“[Our goal] is for all of us to get back into the swing of things, to feel safe and comfortable, and really start that in-person learning. I think that the important thing is to look at our safety, get ourselves moving. It’s a whole new way of doing it but I think it’s a great thing for us to, to get back to in-person learning and building that community.”

Students will only go to recess with their class. Petschar said that the benefit of this is for social distancing and could help to do contact tracing if needed. It will also limit the mixing of children throughout the school. Students will need to wear masks everywhere in the school and on busses. However, they will not be required to wear them inside the classroom.

Students will also be taught how to properly wash their hands.

For one teacher, this will be her seventeenth year of teaching. She said this school year is unlike any other, but she’s excited to get back and so are her students.

“So far, everybody’s excited. Everybody’s ready. I’ve even been asking them ‘Are you nervous? Do you have any questions?’ And they are, they are ready to come back,” said Samantha Edwards, a second grade teacher at Woodland Elementary.

Each student will receive a lanyard to hook to their masks in the hopes of making it easier for the kids.

Adam Lucas, a father to a Woodland Elementary second grader, said his son is apprehensive about wearing the mask as it hurts his ears.

“I’m just worried if the kids will be able to wear the masks all the time, you know. I think that’s the biggest thing. You know, obviously, when they get into class it’ll be okay.”

The first few days at Woodland Elementary will be used to help students become accustomed to these new changes and learn the safety protocols.

