The 2nd Annual Mom Prom in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Mom’s across Delta County get a chance to dress like its the roaring 20’s this weekend.

Upper Edge Delta County hosts its 2nd Annual Mom Prom.

Mom Prom is a “ladies night out” with dancing, drinks, food, raffles, prizes and night of fun. All proceeds go to the local Child Advocacy Center of Delta County.

“Last year, there were some efforts from the other ladies that were on the board that already resigned, but they decided it would be a good idea to have the Mom Prom and the 1st annual was such a great success, so we were able to donate $3,000 to the Delta region Child Advocacy, so we decided to do it again,” said Andréa Couillard, President, Upper Edge Delta County.

Mom Prom is at 7:30 PM Saturday night at the House of Ludington in Escanaba. Tickets are $50 in advance or $65 at the door.

