DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A Local 3 viewer shared video with us of a tornado that happened about three miles west of Escanaba.

Video shared by Karen Lee and Jo MacDonald from Facebook shows traffic going toward Escanaba on US-2. You can eventually see the tornado pass across the roadway.

Local 3 found tree damage west of Escanaba as well as damage to a storage area.