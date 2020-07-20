Trailer stolen over the weekend in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) — A trailer was stolen from the 200 Block of Delta Ave in Gladstone sometime between Friday morning and Saturday.

The trailer is a new 6X12 Suretrac steel trailer.

Gladstone Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this subject. The vehicle was at Menards in Escanaba on the morning of Saturday, July 18th.

The vehicle towing the trailer is believed to be a darker colored Tracker type vehicle.

If you have any information please call the Gladstone Public Safety Department office at 906-428-3131.

