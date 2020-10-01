U.P. woman shares why she is raising funds in American Cancer Society’s Power of Pink campaign

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Desiree Plante of Iron Mountain says she been a long time supporter of the American Cancer Society. Specifically, when there used to be a Relay for Life in Dickinson County.

“I had the privileged of leading the Survivor’s Ceremony and it meant a lot to me,” said Desiree.

Desiree says hearing the stories and see the people who have battled cancer was extremely moving to her.

“It’s very personal for me, said Desiree. “I’ve had friends and family that have lost their battle with cancer. I’ve been a caregiver for somebody who was in their end stages of life battling cancer and it’s devastating.”

Even more personally, Desiree has an sense of how scary it can be.

“Maybe 15 years ago I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer,” said Desiree. “I don’t consider myself a survivor because I didn’t really have to battle with it. They removed part of my thyroid and I didn’t need additional treatment. But, hearing the words you have cancer, you don’t hear anything after that. It kind of puts you in this black hole of, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It’s frightening. I was lucky, but many aren’t lucky with their battle with cancer.”

These are just some of the reasons why Desiree is a Champion in the American Cancer Society’s Power of Pink Campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ACS has taken a major hit in fundraising because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I posted on my Facebook page last night that we’ve got COVID going on, but cancer doesn’t go away,” said Desiree. “It hasn’t stopped just because there is a pandemic going on but cancer is always there. Until we can start finding cures for cancer we have to be champions and make a difference.”

Since there has been no Relay for Life in Dickinson County lately, Desiree wants to make this effort aware in her community again.

“The walk was actually at Iron Mountain Stadium,” said Desiree. “I’ll tell you we just had some great, great times being a part of that.”

Funds go towards cancer research.

“It takes a great amount of money,” said Desiree. “I think that’s where one of the greatest setbacks that we’ve had with the American Cancer Society is that the research itself has been impacted. So that’s why we need to get it back in the forefront so that there are fewer and fewer people losing their battle to cancer.”

To visit Desiree’s fundraising page, click here.

