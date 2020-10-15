UP Health System Home Care & Hospice holds drive thru brat sale for U.P. Honor Flight

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – UP Health System Home Care & Hospice teamed up with U.P. Honor Flight to put together a drive thru style lunch on Thursday.

Proceeds go to the honor flight. Their mission is to take veterans on a once in a lifetime day trip to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials in their honor.

“We knew that there wasn’t a lot of fundraising going on so we decided to put our efforts together and do another drive by brat sale,” said Gayle DeShambo, Hospice Account Executive, UP System Home Care & Hospice. “We had several people within the community or agencies and businesses that donated so that all of the profits that we make today, go entirely to U.P. Honor Flight.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.P. Honor Flight had to cancel their two missions this year. The plan for next year is to have three missions.

“Slowly funds keep coming in but all of the events that normally happen throughout the year, those have not been able to happen,” said Scott Knauf, President, U.P. Honor Flight. “There were three golf tournaments this year and there were a couple other fundraisers. So just the fact that people like these, people here in Escanaba are still thinking of us and willing to put the time into it and do fundraisers for us are fantastic.”

If you missed the brat sale and would like to make a donation to the cause you can send a check to:

Upper Peninsula Honor Flight

7508 J Road

Gladstone, MI 49837

You can make a payment through their website.

