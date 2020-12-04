Upper Hand Brewery to continue downstate expansion

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Hand Brewery, a division of Bell’s Brewery based in the Upper Peninsula, will expand distribution to additional Lower Peninsula counties this spring.

“Our decision to expand into the Northern Lower this past fall was incredibly well received,” said Sam Reese, Director of Upper Hand Brewery.

“Folks all over Lower Michigan reach out to us daily, asking when our beer is going to be available in their neck of the woods. We’re excited to announce that you’ll be able to ‘Drink U.P.’ throughout central and southwest Michigan starting in February.”

Upper Hand will begin shipping to Grand Rapids-based Alliance Beverage Distributing in February, followed shortly thereafter by Bay City’s Fabiano Brothers, Inc. in March.

“Our goal is to bring a piece of the Upper Peninsula to every corner of Michigan,” Reese added. “Good partnerships in Lower Michigan are critical toward achieving that goal. We’re thrilled to be working with Alliance and Fabiano to get our beer in the hands of displaced—and wannabe—Yoopers throughout the state.”

Upper Hand Brewery’s Lower Michigan beer offerings include:

UPA (Upper Peninsula Ale)

Upper Hand IPA

Upper Hand Light

Laughing Fish

Seasonal Summer Ale

Latest Stories