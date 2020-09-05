UPSET makes arrest for meth manufacturing

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 4, 2020, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 56-year-old man from Menominee for charges related to manufacturing meth.

Detectives assigned to UPSET obtained information and determined the suspect was manufacturing meth at his residence located at on 10th Street in the City of Menominee. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect residence. During a search of the residence detectives located components used to manufacturing meth and finished meth product. The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Menominee County Jail.

Officers from the Menominee City Police Department and firefighter from the Menominee City Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected. The name of the suspect arrested is being withheld pend his arraignment.