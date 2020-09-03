Veterans drive-up resource fair available at Johnson VA Medical Center next week

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will be hosting a drive- up resource fair on September 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the circle driveway at the main facility.

The resource fair will provide Veterans and their family members an opportunity to ask questions and receive information without leaving their vehicle or being required to have physical contact with a provider.

There will be several program specialists there to give information on the following programs and more:

  • Suicide Prevention
  • Women’s Health
  • Whole Health
  • Caregiver Support
  • Traveling Veteran
  • Escanaba Vet Center
  • Peer Support
  • Intimate Partner Violence

Drive-up flu shots will also be provided that day from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. Masks are still required, and we do ask that anyone interested in attending the fair wear either a mask or face shield while interacting with staff.

