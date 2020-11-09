Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP in July

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — Bikers are coming next year to the Upper Peninsula. The Escanaba area will be the site of a three-day July rally by the Great Lakes Harley Owners Group.

It is expected to bring thousands of Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders and enthusiasts to Delta County.

The planning process began with a meeting last week at the U.P. state fairgrounds.

The last time Harley riders were in Escanaba for a rally was in 2010.

The rally will include a parade and block party in Escanaba. The dates are July 22-24.

Latest Stories