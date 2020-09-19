Walk for Life supports Pregnancy Services of Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich (WJMN) – Instead of people walking together through Escanaba on Saturday, Pregnancy Services of Delta County is giving people a full week to Walk for Life.

We talked with Audra Buchmiller, Executive Director of Pregnancy Services of Delta County on Friday. PSDC is a non-profit based in Escanaba. They provide resources for women and families experiencing unplanned pregnancies as well as young children.

Those services include lab-quality pregnancy testing, pregnancy options, education, man to man mentoring program for new and young fathers and an earn-while-you-learn program where parents can earn the materials needed to care for their child up until 4-years-old. They also offer a 24-hour pregnancy help line and a post-abortive support ministry for anyone who’s ever been affected by abortion.

“We want people to know this is a safe place for women who are experiencing an unplanned pregnancy to come and talk through and think through all their options,” said Buchmiller.

Buchmiller says they are truly woman centered. “We care as much for the life of the mother as we do for the life of the unborn child. So when a woman comes in and she tells us her story, we listen to her and start opening up options for her. We have helped women become gainfully employed, leave toxic and abusive relationships, go back to school, you know, live the life that they deserve and many times the reason they were considering not carrying this child to term ends up being their motivation for living that life they deserve. We want to make sure that women understand that they deserve to know all of their options before making their decision. We don’t guilt, shock, or shame anyone into making a choice for life, whether parenting themselves or through adoption.”

Buchmiller also talked about how they walk along side women and families through uncertain times. “Our concern is equipping women who come to see us to make a decision not rooted in fear or misinformation, but rooted in hope and truth. Most of the time when they realize they are not alone, when they realize all of the options that are available to them, and when they realize we can help them. Not just right now while they’re pregnant, but we can continue to help them in many aspects of their life and we can continue to help them after baby is born.”

Saturday September 19 at 9 a.m. on the Facebook page, Friends of Pregnancy of Delta County will drop a video and let people know how the rest of the week will work. They can choose a day between the 19th and 26th to walk for life posting pictures and video encouragements on Facebook to connect with other walkers. They can go to PSDCpartners.org click on walk, get more information, and register. Every walker that raises at least $200 is going to be entered into prize drawings. All proceeds to go helping PSDC provide their free and confidential services.

In the last 5 years they’ve provided helped more than 400 families and taught thousands of parenting classes.

“It’s really about equipping mothers and fathers get out of some unhealthy cycles of behavior that we see and help them make healthier life choices for themselves and their children.”

They are always accepting applications for volunteers. If you have time, talent, or treasure, they want to hear from you.