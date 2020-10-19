PEMBROKE PARK, FLORIDA – JULY 22: A health care worker use a nasal swab to test Eric Rodriguez for COVID-19 at a pop up testing site at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village on July 22, 2020 in Pembroke Park, Florida. The tests where being donated by the emergency management firm CDR Maguire and GENETWORx Lab as the state of Florida battles against a spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has scheduled walk-in COVID-19 testing for veterans enrolled in VA health care on October 21, 28 and November 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT near the outpatient entrance. The medical center is located at 325 East H Street, Iron Mountain, MI.

Veterans do not need to make an appointment or call ahead for the testing. Testing results can take from two to seven days. All results will be relayed to patients by phone call when they are received by VA providers.